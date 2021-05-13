Andrew Giuliani to Russian TV Station: People Don’t Want to Live in America After Seeing What Happened to My Dad

2.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Rudy Giuliani has spent the last 5 years as Donald Trump’s bumbling sometimes lawyer. And every time the former New York City mayor tried to act on Trump’s behalf, he ended up humiliating himself.

More than that, Giuliani was not at all careful. Many of his actions skated on the edge of the law. So it was no surprise to see the FBI raid the lawyer’s apartment earlier this month.

Of course, many in the Conservative media have claimed that Giuliani’s rights were infringed on. And no one has argued on the former mayor’s behalf more than his son, Andrew.

Andrew Giuliani, who served in the Trump White House, recently slammed the treatment of his father on Russian state TV. He told host Scottie Nell Hughes:

“The thing that’s been amazing is over the last couple of weeks, how many people — and some of these people are people who haven’t talked to my father in five or ten years — have come out and said, ‘We may not have always agreed with your politics, but we completely agree this is absolutely the wrong thing to see our Justice Department politicize something as badly as they have.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbKdrFhMhu0&t=135s

The rant continued, “So it’s been people who have been very strong Trump supporters and some who have not been Trump supporters. They don’t want to live in a country where you’re going to have a Justice Department that is going to politicize something to the point where a former president’s personal counsel is going actually be spied on by the Justice Department.”

While the comments are ridiculous, it’s no surprise to see a son stick up for his father. The young Giuliani is also contemplating a run for New York’s governorship and is happy to get any kind of publicity.