Capitol Police Officer Slams GOP’s Rewriting of History of Capitol Riot

Speaking to CNN, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who fought off a violent group of former President Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, expressed his fury at Republicans who have attempted to rewrite the history of the event, which was spurred by Trump’s falsehoods that the 2020 general election was fraudulent. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died during the attack.

“They were there with a purpose to hurt people. They had bad intentions,” Dunn told “New Day.” “It just hurts to believe that people can think that it was a normal day, it was a tour. It’s hurtful that they can say things like that when we had officers give their life to make sure that they were safe.”

“It’s hard to believe that people still deny what really happened,” he continued. “If the video evidence doesn’t show it, I don’t know how you can convince people… How do you look at that tape and see anything else than an assault? I don’t get it. I don’t understand.”

“It’s kind of like we’re being dismissed as our opinions and what we experienced didn’t matter,” he concluded.

"It's hard to believe that people still deny what really happened," Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn says about GOP lawmakers downplaying the Jan. 6 riot. "It's so frustrating … How do you look at that tape and see anything else than an assault?"https://t.co/pVkmsXIuvo pic.twitter.com/cBJbhPD9nQ — New Day (@NewDay) May 14, 2021

Dunn previously described the racism he experienced during the riot.

“I got called a [racist slur] a couple dozen times … protecting this building,” he told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in February. “Everybody wants to say that it was about politics — but [there] was a large number of people in that crowd that were racist. They beat police officers with Blue Lives Matter flags. They fought us. They had Confederate flags in the U.S. Capitol.”