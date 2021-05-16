He Doesn’t Eat Very Well: Franklin Graham Doesn’t Think Trump Will Be Healthy Enough to Run in 2024

As soon as Donald Trump realized that Joe Biden would be taking his job, he started planning on running again in 2024. And while the Republican party certainly seems to be behind him, there are also some significant hurdles.

Trump is facing severe legal jeopardy in New York and Georgia. He will also have to fend off up and coming Republicans like Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. But more than anything else, the former president would have to stay in good health if he plans on making another run for the White House.

Franklin Graham, an important Evangelical leader, was one of the key figures in Trump’s rise. With Graham’s help, the former president was able to lure enough Christian voters to carry him over the finish line in 2016.

But the key Evangelical figure isn’t sure Trump’s health is going to hold up. He told Axios, “I think for him, everything will depend on his health at that time. If he still has energy and strength like he does. I don’t. You know the guy does not eat well, you know, and it’s amazing the energy that he has.”

Graham continued, “He’s lost weight, fifteen pounds, Maybe. So he might be in good health and in good shape. I don’t know.”

The Evangelical certainly has a habit of talking himself in to Trump. When he was asked about the former president’s indiscretions in 2018, he responded, “Now people say ‘Well Frank but how can you defend him, when he’s lived such a sordid life?’ I never said he was the best example of the Christian faith. He defends the faith. And I appreciate that very much.”