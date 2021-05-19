All I Do is Get Attacked and Abused: Trump Issues Whiny Statement About NY State Investigation

While he was in the White House, Donald Trump was shielded from investigations into his business practices. But now that he is spending his time in Florida, cases are moving full steam ahead in New York and Georgia.

And the former president got some bad news about his New York State case on Tuesday night. Fabian Levy, a spokesperson for New York AG Letitia James said in a statement, “We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA.”

Trump responded to that statement on Wednesday in his typical whiny matter. He wrote on his website, “No President has been treated the way I have. With all of the crime and corruption you read about with others, nothing happens, they only go after Donald Trump. … This is what I have been going through for years. It’s a very sad and dangerous tale for our Country, but it is what it is, and we will overcome together.”

Breaking: The New York Attorney General's office has confirmed to @MSNBC that its investigation of the Trump Organization "is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 19, 2021

The whinefest continued, “I have built a great company, employed thousands of people, and all I do is get unfairly attacked and abused by a corrupt political system.”

The New York state case against Trump has become quite serious. And no amount of complaining on his website is going to help him.