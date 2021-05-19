Ivanka Trump Is Now Under Criminal Investigation In New York

Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric Trump are all under criminal investigation as the state of New York is investigating the entire Trump Organization.

NBC News reported:

The New York attorney general’s office said Tuesday that it is pursuing a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization, in addition to the ongoing civil probe.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment at this time,” Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for the office, said in a statement.

The state probe is different from the Manhattan investigation, which is focused on Trump’s commission of fraud relating to his tax returns and loan applications. Trump himself is being investigated for bank and tax fraud in Manhattan.

The state investigation is looking at the criminal activity of the entire Trump Organization, which includes Trump and his adult children, who all are officers or work for the Trump Organization.

Ivanka Trump was already under suspicion for potential tax crimes related to her role in the jacking up of hotel prices at the Trump Hotel in DC for Trump’s inauguration.

The investigation in New York state appears to be treating the Trumps like a crime family that is engaging in criminal activity as a course of business.

Ivanka Trump and the rest of her family could be headed to prison.

