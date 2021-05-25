Kinzinger: We Can’t Make Taylor Greene Stop Being a Republican But We Can Kick Her Out of House Conference

Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to step in a different controversy each week. But the last week has been particularly galling for the Georgia Republican. After being roundly criticized for comparing mask wearing to the Holocaust, she doubled down on those comments on Tuesday.

And Greene has left Republicans in a tight spot. Early on in her career, she was stripped of her committee assignments. At this point, there are few ways to punish her. But Adam Kinzinger, a Republican colleague, has some ideas.

The Illinois Rep. told Politico:

“You can’t stop somebody from calling themselves a Republican. What we can do as a party is take a stand and say you don’t belong in our conference. That’s what I think we should do. I think we should kick her out of the conference, prevent her from coming to conference meetings, benefiting from conference materials.”

Kinzinger continued, “[Kevin McCarthy] obviously has the ability to remove people from leadership or remove people from the conference. I hope he does.”

So far, McCarthy has somewhat defended the controversial Georgia lawmaker. He said on Tuesday, “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language.”

Greene paid back McCarthy’s condemnation by retweeting a message that referred to the House Minority Leader as a “feckless c*nt.” She deleted the message soon afterwards.

Marjorie Taylor Greene praises a tweet calling Kevin McCarthy a “moron” and a “feckless c**t” pic.twitter.com/BCzEQXLYn4 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 25, 2021