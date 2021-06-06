WATCH: EX-GOP Lawmaker Says Yesterday’s Speech Proved Trump Has “Lost a Step” and Opens Door for DeSantis and Noem

Advertising

Donald Trump has given every indication that he plans on running for president again in 2024. And most Republicans have been quick to fall in line behind him.

But behind closed doors, there have to be some ambitious young Republicans who want to run for president in 2024. And according to David Jolly, the decline shown by Trump during last night’s North Carolina speech opens the door for people like Ron DeSantis and Kristi Noem.

The former Florida congressman made the comments while speaking to Alex Witt. He told the MSNBC host:

“I think unfortunately Donald Trump is still relevant for a couple of very important reasons. First, he is still the leader of the party until somebody replaces him, right? He has not receded into the shadows. Secondly, he’s very relevant because as leader of the party he continues to stoke the big lie, he continues to stoke this anti-democratic, illiberal attack on our democracy, if you will. that’s a very dangerous moment we’re living in.” https://twitter.com/politicususa/status/1401682281660661763

Jolly then noted Trump’s poor performance and lack of energy last night. He continued, “What I saw last night was a boxer who had lost a step. and if you’re Kristi Noem, if you’re Ron DeSantis, if you’re Mike Pompeo, I think you saw your opening last night.”

At this point, people like Noem and DeSantis are content to kiss Donald Trump’s ring. It will be interesting to see if that changes in the coming months.