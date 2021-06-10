Jason Miller Quits and Trump is Now in the Market for a New Spokesperson

Advertising

Jason Miller’s past is filled with a number of controversies. That, of course, never bothered the scandal plagued Trump administration. The former president brought Miller back into his team last year to help with his 2020 re-election bid.

And once Trump was voted out, he wanted to keep some of his people with him. So Stephen Miller and Jason Miller headed down to Mar-a-Lago with him. But Trump will not be looking for a new spokesperson as Jason Miller will be taking on another job.

Politico’s Meredith McGraw writes, “Jason Miller is leaving his day to day duties as former President Trump’s spox to take over as the CEO of a tech start-up company, according to a person familiar. The company owns one of the social media platforms Trump is considering. Trump is interviewing spox replacements now.”

Miller didn’t act as Trump’s spokesperson very long, but he was the architect of a major failure. Prior to Trump’s new website being released, the spokesperson bragged that the site would take on major social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

In the end, the site was no more than a blog and became fodder for mockery and jokes. Miller’s new position, though, may have something to do with Trump’s internet presence. Politico is reporting that his new job as a technology CEO will likely have something to do with the former president.