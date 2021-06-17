Sen. Roy Blunt Just Said The Racist Part Out Loud On GOP Opposition To Voting Rights

Advertising

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) made it clear to reporters that Republicans would not consider Manchin’s voting rights bill substitute because Stacey Abrams endorsed it.

Here is the quote from Sen. Blunt:

Here's Blunt's quote When “Stacey Abrams immediately endorsed Sen. Manchin’s proposal, it became the Stacey Abrams substitute, not the Joe Manchin substitute.” *-early tweet misspelled Stacey, apologies — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 17, 2021

Sen. Blunt was suggesting that when the Manchin substitute was proposed by a white guy from West Virginia, Republicans might have considered supporting it, but once the proposal was endorsed by a black woman from Georgia, it became a solid no.

Mitch McConnell already said that Republicans would not support the proposal, but Blunt’s quote is an example of Republicans admitting that their opposition has nothing to do with “election security.” The GOP opposition is based on a desire to keep certain people, who just so happen to look a lot like Stacey Abrams, from being able to cast their ballots.

Advertising

2020 showed Republicans that when large numbers of Americans show up to vote, they lose. Republicans are never going to support any bill that protects voting rights as long as Donald Trump is still running the party, but the GOP is saying the quiet part out loud.

Their opposition to voting rights is all about race, not election security.