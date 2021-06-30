MSNBC’s Claire McCaskill: Once Trump Org. Goes Belly Up, Trump Will Be “Out There Selling Pillows” [VIDEO]

Advertising

On Wednesday, news broke that charges could be delivered tomorrow against the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg. While Trump is not likely to be charged tomorrow, his long-time company is in serious jeopardy.

And what would Trump do if his real estate company dissolved? That what the question Nicolle Wallace asked her panel tonight. Commentator Claire McCaskill hilariously predicted that he’d end up selling pillows.

The former Missouri senator began, “Well, first of all, we know what the ex-president will do. He will lie. He will try to pretend that this is some unfairness on the part of the criminal justice system. But we also know what he cares about. And what he cares about is his branding. He has built the brand and the Trump Organization over decades with the help of the man that will be indicted tomorrow.”

Claire McCaskill suggests Donald Trump sells pillows once the Trump Organization dissolves. pic.twitter.com/EyZmhVBTyq — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 30, 2021

Advertising

McCaskill continued:

“So, all of that is really going to hurt Donald Trump, whether he admits it or not, because his business will never be looked on as a shining success again by the people who need to see it as a positive, the bankers, the funders, the investors. He’s done. He is done as a businessman. He’s going to be out there selling pillows in about ten minutes.”

For his entire life, Trump has always had his company to fall back on. If that goes away, his fortunes will change dramatically. Like McCaskill says, though, he will likely find a way to squeeze some money out of his supporters.