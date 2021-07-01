Tucker Carlson to Friends: I Didn’t Vote for Trump in 2020, I Voted for Kanye West

Advertising

Donald Trump’s rise to power couldn’t have happened without Fox News. Host like Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and the hosts of Fox and Friends helped legitimize the businessman as a candidate. And Tucker Carlson certainly played a sizeable role as well.

But a new story shows that, at least among friends, Carlson is trying to somewhat distance himself from the former president. Politco reports that the Fox personality has been saying that he voted for Kanye West rather than Trump in 2020.

Daniel Lippman writes:

“Shortly after the presidential election, the Fox News host started telling some program guests that he had cast his ballot for West, according to two people familiar with those conversations. Given Carlson’s fierce on-air commentary in favor of Trump, the guests were left wondering if Carlson was serious or merely joking.”

A source told Politico, “It’s his way of saying that he’s not just another Trumpette at Fox News like Sean Hannity.”

This story tracks with recent reports of a feud between Hannity and Carlson. One of Carlson’s favorite things to talk about with media sources is his disdain for his fellow Fox anchor.

Hannity seemingly responded to the reports a week ago, telling viewers, “Now the big news is that some people at Fox apparently don’t like me, and said bad things about me ― gutlessly ― behind my back, according to Ben Smith and members of the media mob. That’s called a normal day in the world that I live in. I’m not gonna change just because some of you don’t like me.”