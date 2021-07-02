Mitch McConnell Tantrums And Calls It Wildly Inappropriate To Spend Money To Help People

Advertising

While meeting with business leaders in Kentucky, Mitch McConnell called it wildly inappropriate for the government to spend money on Biden’s priorities to help people.

Via: The Bowling Green Daily News:

Mitch McConnell thinks that it is appropriate to give trillions of taxpayer dollars to the wealthy and corporations through the Trump tax cuts, but it is inappropriate to create jobs to deal with the climate crisis, help people with child care, or providing funding for the care of our seniors and citizens with serious health issues

McConnell has made his views well known. He opposed an additional round of pandemic stimulus checks. He opposed expanded unemployment.

As far as the Democratic policies hurting the economy, nothing could be more detached from the truth. The June jobs report showed that the economy is surging, and Biden is overseeing the largest economic expansion since 1984.

Advertising

Mitch McConnell is wrong about everything, which is why he should never be Senate Majority Leader again.