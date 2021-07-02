Posted on by Jason Easley

Mitch McConnell Tantrums And Calls It Wildly Inappropriate To Spend Money To Help People

While meeting with business leaders in Kentucky, Mitch McConnell called it wildly inappropriate for the government to spend money on Biden’s priorities to help people.

Via: The Bowling Green Daily News:

Meeting with business and government leaders Thursday in Bowling Green only heightened U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s belief that the 2022 midterm elections will be crucial for the country.

Railing against spending proposals he called “wildly inappropriate,” the Kentucky Republican said the Democrats now in control of the White House and by narrow margins in the House and Senate are “playing Russian roulette with the country’s economy.”

McConnell Thinks Helping People Is An Inappropriate Use Of Taxpayer Funds

Mitch McConnell thinks that it is appropriate to give trillions of taxpayer dollars to the wealthy and corporations through the Trump tax cuts, but it is inappropriate to create jobs to deal with the climate crisis, help people with child care, or providing funding for the care of our seniors and citizens with serious health issues

McConnell has made his views well known. He opposed an additional round of pandemic stimulus checks. He opposed expanded unemployment.

As far as the Democratic policies hurting the economy, nothing could be more detached from the truth. The June jobs report showed that the economy is surging, and Biden is overseeing the largest economic expansion since 1984.

Mitch McConnell is wrong about everything, which is why he should never be Senate Majority Leader again.

 