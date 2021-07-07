WATCH: No One Believes Mike Lindell’s Election Claims, Not Even Marjorie Taylor Greene

There isn’t much Marjorie Taylor Greene won’t believe. The nation’s first QAnon congresswoman has bought into everything from Hillary Clinton being a pedophile to Jewish space lasers.

But apparently, there is one conspiracy theory that goes too far for Greene. During a recent podcast appearance, she told Steve Bannon that she doesn’t buy Mike Lindell’s claims that Donald Trump will be placed back in office.

The congresswoman explained, “There was real election fraud that happened in Fulton County. Georgia did not go for Joe Biden. I have been saying it. I’ve lived in this state my entire life. We re-elected President Trump on November 3rd in 2020.”

Greene continued, “I want people to be careful in what they believe. It’s going to be very difficult to overturn the 2020 election, and so I hate for anyone to get their hopes up thinking that President Trump is going to back in the White House in August. ‘Cause that’s not true. And I’m telling you as a member of Congress, that’s a very difficult thing to make happen.”

The Georgia Rep. concluded, “It’s just that I don’t want people to get excited and think that something is going to happen and then they get disappointed. We need to stick with the truth. We have to stick with the process. And we have to reveal the election fraud.”

Lindell is essentially alone now in keeping up hopes that Trump will return to office. That doesn’t mean he’s going to stop anytime soon.