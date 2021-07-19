Republicans Think They Have Found The Anti-Christ And It’s Mike Pence

2.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Mike Pence joined Trump’s ticket as a path to the presidency, but after one term as VP, some Republicans think he’s the anti-Christ.

Republicans Think Mike Pence Is The Anti-Christ As 2024 Bid Fizzles

Politico reported:

Advertising

Many Iowa Republicans had seen the results of the most recent Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll, released just days earlier, in which Pence flatlined, drawing no more than 1 percent support. Before that, they’d watched the video of Pence getting heckled and called a “traitor” at a major gathering of conservatives in Florida last month. “I don’t imagine he’d have a whole lot of support,” said Raymond Harre, vice chair of the GOP in eastern Iowa’s Scott County. “There are some Trump supporters who think he’s the anti-Christ.”

Mike Pence Is The Anti-Christ Because He Wouldn’t Do The Impossible And Overturn The Election.

Mike Pence could not have overturned the election if he wanted to. He has no power. His role in the election certification process was ceremonial, but because Trump set those expectations and Pence didn’t do the impossible, his political career is over.

Mike Pence Is Getting What He Deserves

Pence was a serial liar during the Trump administration, whose lies were vital to covering up several Trump scandals. Pence helped kill Americans by lying about the job that Trump was doing during the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

Mike Pence built his career by cynically appealing to evangelicals. Trump used Pence’s status to solidify his hold on the Republican Party in 2016 and then proceeded to do what he does best, ruin the lives of the people around him for his own gain.

Pence sold himself out to Donald Trump, and now he is getting what he deserves by seeing his political career ruined, and in the eyes of some Republicans, the white evangelical panderer is the anti-Christ.

Advertising

Advertising