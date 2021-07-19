Trump Admits Sedition By Confirming He Directed Supporters To Go To The Capitol

1.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump can’t stop talking, and he is digging himself in deeper by admitting that he did direct his supporters to go to the Capitol on January 6.

In an excerpt from the book, I Alone Can Fix It, Trump changed his story on the attack on the Capitol:

What was Trump’s goal on January 6? What did he hope his supporters would do after he told them to march on the Capitol? He chose to remark again on the size of the crowd. “I would venture to say I think it was the largest crowd I had ever spoken [to] before,” Trump said. “It was a loving crowd, too, by the way. There was a lot of love. I’ve heard that from everybody. Many, many people have told me that was a loving crowd. It was too bad, it was too bad that they did that.” Pressed again, Trump said he had hoped his supporters would show up outside the Capitol but not enter the building. “In all fairness, the Capitol Police were ushering people in,” Trump said. “The Capitol Police were very friendly. They were hugging and kissing. You don’t see that. There’s plenty of tape on that.”

Trump Blames His Supporters And Capitol Police But Admits That He Directed His Supporters To The Capitol

The Trump White House was in communication with the insurrectionists before January 6. The Trump campaign paid for the rally that organized the mob in Washington, DC, and Trump is admitting that he told the organized mob to go to the Capitol.

Trump’s claim that he didn’t know the mob was going to attack the Capitol doesn’t make sense because he told the mob that the election was stolen and they needed to “stop the steal.”

It will probably be his financial crimes that are his undoing, but Trump is making it easy for both federal law enforcement and the House 1/6 Select Committee that is investigating the attack by confessing to a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the government.