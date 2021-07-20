Opinion: Majority of Americans Understand Republicans Are Aspiring Fascists

4.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Republicans are so opposed to America’s liberal democracy that they are actively pushing the country towards fascist rule, and according to a recent poll; a majority of Americans believe the GOP assault on elections, like Trump’s attempted coup on January 6, is an attack on democracy.

A poll conducted by Monmouth University asked respondents if they “felt” the Republican-led audits of the 2020 election results “were partisan-based attempts to question the validity of the 2020 election;” 57 percent of respondents replied yes. And 50% of respondents said the only reason for the audits is to justify disenfranchising voters supporting Democrats.

Conversely, 33 percent of respondents said the audits were “legitimate actions to flesh out widespread voter and election fraud.” Obviously the 33 percent who believe the audits are legitimate are acolytes of Donald Trump and his BIG LIE that he really won the election and bad actors stole it from him.

Remember, Trump’s attorney general, national security team, federal courts and even election officials in Republican states have all asserted that the 2020 election was the “most secure in American history” and that there was no widespread voter fraud.

Republicans want to undermine confidence in America’s electoral system to damage the democracy it was founded on. It is the only reason they are going to extreme lengths to suppress the voting rights of the people most likely to support Democratic candidates. Republicans cannot comport free and fair elections because they “believe liberal democracy” is contrary to their ultimate goal of “mobilizing society under a totalitarian one-party state.”

Democracy is predicated on free and fair elections where every eligible citizen who wants to cast a ballot is given every opportunity to do so. That is the foundation of America’s liberal democracy and precisely why fascist Republicans are rushing to enact harsh voter suppression laws across the nation, and why congressional Republicans are fighting tooth and nail to stop any election reform now struggling in Congress. It is also why Republicans are conducting clownish audits – to instill suspicion in the electoral process and undermine American democracy.

The Republican attack on democracy began in earnest directly after the American people went to the polls to elect an African American man as their president in 2008. Five years later the GOP went to the Supreme Court for redress of their attack on democracy and the conservative majority agreed that Republicans have the right to suppress the vote of primarily people of color.

Now the GOP assault of free and fair elections is an all-out assault on democracy and a majority of Americans believe that the rash of Republican election audits are an effort to undermine the previous election’s results and sow suspicion in America’s electoral process. In other words, a majority of Americans understand the Republican attack on the electoral process is an outright attack on democracy. The polar opposite of America’s liberal democracy is fascism, and in case there is uncertainty about what Republicans are striving to enact the definition of fascism should clarify any confusion.

“Fascists believe that liberal democracy is obsolete and regard the complete mobilization of society under a totalitarian one-party state as necessary to maintain power. A fascist state is led by a strong leader such as a dictator and composed of the members of the governing fascist party. Fascism rejects assertions that violence is automatically negative and views political violence as a valid means of achieving national unity. The extreme authoritarianism and nationalism of fascism often manifests a belief in racial “purity” or a “master race,” usually synthesized with some variant of racism or bigotry of a demonized other; the idea of “purity” has motivated fascist regimes to commit forced deportations against a perceived other. Opposed to democracy, fascism is placed on the far right within the traditional left–right spectrum.

If that definition of fascism does not explicitly describe exactly what Republicans are on a crusade to implement in America, then the Sun rises in the West and dirty Don Trump is the most brilliant, morally pure, and articulate man in all of human history. And it is a testament to a majority of Americans’ intellect that they are aware of the Republican drive to create a fascist state by undermining electoral confidence to wipe out democracy..

Whether it is undermining confidence in America’s electoral process, promoting the BIG LIE that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump through widespread voter fraud, or blatantly stating that nothing the legally elected Congress passes will ever be enacted, Republicans are intent on “mobilizing society under a one-party state to maintain power.”

The only promising specter in this dying democracy is that a majority of Americans believe Republicans are attacking democracy to implement the fascist state that will guarantee the power-hungry savages ultimate authority to rule over the American people.