Projection: Greene Calls Pelosi “Unfit,” Accuses Her of “Ignoring Intel” About 1/6

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) of “ignoring intel” and failing to secure the Capitol on January 6, the day a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building in a bid to overturn the results of the 2020 general election.

Pelosi “is unhinged in her political warfare against Trump & his supporters.” Greene claimed, accusing Pelosi of forming a committee to investigate the attack only so she can “persecute” Republicans in Congress.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the one responsible for ignoring Intel about J6 & NOT securing the Capitol! She is unhinged in her political warfare against Trump & his supporters. She only plans to use her J6 committee to persecute R’s. She is mentally unfit to be Speaker! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 23, 2021

Greene’s remarks overlook the fact that she, along with Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) heavily opposed the move to beef up Capitol security in the wake of the attack.

Greene’s remarks come after Pelosi rejected two Republicans, Representatives Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio, who were suggested by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Both Banks and Jordan––much like Greene, above––voted not to certify President Joe Biden’s win hours after the Capitol was attacked.

McCarthy responded by pulling the names of all five Republicans he had appointed after Pelosi’s rejection of Banks and Jordan.

It is unclear if Pelosi will appoint other members to the committee following the fallout with McCarthy, but she has said that the committee and its investigation will proceed with or without the GOP.

“It is my responsibility as the speaker of the House to make sure we get to the truth of this, and we will not let their antics stand in the way of that,” Pelosi said of the Republicans.