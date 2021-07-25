Congressman and Former White House Doctor Ronny Jackson Predicts Biden Will Resign Due to Mental Health

Dr. Ronny Jackson began serving as the White House physician to Barack

Obama back in 2013. When Donald Trump took office in 2017, Jackson remained in the position.

The doctor first became known to the American public due to comments made about the condition of the clearly unhealthy Donald Trump. “He has incredibly good genes, and it’s just the way God made him,” Jackson said. “I told the President that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years he might live to be 200 years old.”

Advertising

Now that very same doctor is calling the health of Joe Biden into question. He was asked by Sean Hannity, “Donald Trump took a cognitive test. He got 30 out of 30 right. I hear it’s a very difficult test. I do not think Joe Biden would do well on that test. Is that a fair assessment based on what I’m observing?”

Jackson answered, “Absolutely, Sean, and I’ve been saying this from the very beginning. I’ve been saying that something’s going on here. I was saying this when he was candidate Joe Biden, and I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse, and guess what. We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now.”

Advertising

Advertising

The now Texas congressman continued, “There’s something seriously going on with this man right now, and, you know, I think that he’s either going to resign, they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now.”

It is clearly unethical for doctors to make statements like this without evaluating the patient themselves. Jackson, however, has never been known as an ethical doctor.

Advertising

Advertising