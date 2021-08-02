Caitlyn Jenner’s Campaign is Out of Money and a Fair Bit of it Went to Brad Parscale

Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympic champion and reality television star, wants to be the next governor of California. In order to do so, she has hired some pretty big names when it comes to campaign strategy.

One of those big names was Brad Parscale, who was demoted from being Donald Trump’s campaign manager after a disastrous rally last spring. Jenner’s campaign is now broke. And according a report from Politico, a fair amount of that money went to Parscale.

Jeremy B. White writes:

“From the launch of Jenner’s candidacy through the end of July, the campaign raised about $747,000 and spent some $910,000, leaving her campaign with about $156,000 in unpaid bills and roughly $21,000 on hand for the race’s critical final stretch. More than a quarter of that money has flowed to fundraising platform WinRed and to enlist the services of former Trump campaign hand Brad Parscale and former Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer.”

The report continues, “The campaign has sent about $67,000 to Parscale Strategy, LLC, the firm run by former Trump campaign strategist Parscale. It spent $25,000 on Fleischer’s media strategy company Ari Fleischer Communications. Among Parscale Strategy’s reported spending was a $1,800 “staff meeting” at Nobu, a fancy Malibu restaurant, and $1,300 for a limousine service that ferried Jenner to Los Angeles meetings.”

Not only is Jenner out of campaign cash, the money was not well spent. In a recent poll, she only stood at 4%.