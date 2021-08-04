Fox News Calls For Biden To Be Impeached For Extending Eviction Moratorium

Fox News wants Biden impeached because he kept millions of people from homelessness by extending the eviction moratorium.

To Republicans Keep People From Homelessness Is An Impeachable Offense

Video of Levin on Hannity:

Mark Levin goes on Hannity to call for the impeachment of Joe Biden because he extended the eviction moratorium. pic.twitter.com/d6WcloxDmU — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 5, 2021

Levin said, “Let me say this. I brought this up on my radio show last week. Republicans, have you heard of the word impeachment? You guys going to go down to the border and whine yourselves to death? I know you’re not in the majority, but you need to start explaining to the American people. This demand is violated a Supreme Court decision. This man has the border wide open in violation of our immigration laws. You impeach Donald Trump when he is out of office because of a letter? Set up a phony incitement of insurrection. This man is doing enormous damage to this country.”

To Fox News, Biden deserves impeachment for saving 3.5 million Americans from homeless, but Donald Trump incites an insurrection that killed people, and it is a phony charge.

The right is looking for any reason that they can drum up to impeach President Biden, and if they take back the House majority in 2022, they will try to impeach Biden for any bogus reason so that they can dilute the impact of Trump’s two impeachments.

Things are getting delusional over at Fox News, but good luck selling America on impeaching a president who prevents people from being homeless.