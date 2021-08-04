Ron DeSantis (Overseeing COVID Ravaged Florida) to Joe Biden: I Won’t Let You Strip Away the Rights of Parents (to Spread COVID)

Joe Biden came into the White House on a mission to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control. And for the most part, he has done that. Over 70% of Americans have already taken at least their first shot.

But things are a little tougher where GOP governors are in charge. During a recent presser, Biden called out Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott for their poor performances in Florida and Texas.

The president said of the two men, “If you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way of people trying to do the right thing.”

DeSantis shot back today, “Let me tell you this: if you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way, I’m not gonna let you get away with it. If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m gonna stand in your way…If you’re trying to lock people down, I’m standing in your way, and I’m standing for the people of Florida. Why don’t you get this border secure? Until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about Covid from you.”

As per usual with Republican officials, DeSantis is engaging in the classic method of whataboutism. Anyone coming over the border has absolutely nothing to do with Florida’s severe COVID crisis.