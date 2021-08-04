Posted on by Alan Ryland

Social Media Users Tear Into Jim Jordan After He Accuses Dems of Putting American Citizens “Last”

Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was criticized by social media users after he accused Democrats of putting the needs of “illegals” above those of American citizens.

Why does it seem like Democrats put illegal immigrants first and American citizens last?” he asked earlier this morning.

It’s worth noting that Jordan has a long history of working against the American public. He:

  • sought to discredit investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election
  • backed lawsuits that sought to turn over President Joe Biden’s win and has supported conspiracy theories alleging that the election was fraudulent
  • did not vote to certify the Electoral College results
  • promoted conspiracies about the origins of Covid-19 and has largely pushed back against restrictions even as the pandemic worsens
  • has backed his party on votes against healthcare and raising the minimum wage

Jordan was featured in a recent Lincoln Project ad alongside Representatives Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). The ad features clips from Jordan’s interview with Fox News during which he admits he speaks to former President Donald Trump “all the time,” including on January 6, the day insurrectionists attacked the United States Capitol in a bid to overturn the election results.