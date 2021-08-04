Social Media Users Tear Into Jim Jordan After He Accuses Dems of Putting American Citizens “Last”

Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was criticized by social media users after he accused Democrats of putting the needs of “illegals” above those of American citizens.

“Why does it seem like Democrats put illegal immigrants first and American citizens last?” he asked earlier this morning.

It’s worth noting that Jordan has a long history of working against the American public. He:

sought to discredit investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election

backed lawsuits that sought to turn over President Joe Biden’s win and has supported conspiracy theories alleging that the election was fraudulent

did not vote to certify the Electoral College results

promoted conspiracies about the origins of Covid-19 and has largely pushed back against restrictions even as the pandemic worsens

has backed his party on votes against healthcare and raising the minimum wage

Because you screaming that they do. So no one notices you're putting billionaires first and working families last. — Jeff Sites for Congress (@Sites4Congress) August 4, 2021

You should really reevaluate that statement!! We all know who is always voting AGAINST anything that helps the American people! Healthcare, Childtax credit, higher minimum wage, etc. etc. 🙄 — SilG (@SilviaG19343492) August 4, 2021

Why is it Republican's put the American people last and the top one percent first? — Brenda Lee 😷 (@BrendaLeeNY) August 4, 2021

Why does it seem like jim jordan put illegal insurrectionist first and American law-obeying citizens last? — brksa (@Brksandi) August 4, 2021

Why didn't Jim Jordan put the Ohio State athletes first when they begged him for protection? Now Jordan pretends to care? Really? The GOP "mouth piece" only care when it advances his own personal interests. https://t.co/pQF1WMMGmg — Richard Shearer (@Richard62516871) August 4, 2021

Jordan was featured in a recent Lincoln Project ad alongside Representatives Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). The ad features clips from Jordan’s interview with Fox News during which he admits he speaks to former President Donald Trump “all the time,” including on January 6, the day insurrectionists attacked the United States Capitol in a bid to overturn the election results.