Trump Wants His Supporters To Carry Fascist Cards That Look Bathed In Blood

Trump wants his supporters to carry cards labeled “save America” that suggest bloody patriotic images and look fascist.

“Trump Cards” Carry More Dangerous Imagery Than The Usual Fundraising Gimmick

Business Insider reported:

“The card you select will be carried by Patriots all around the Country. They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I’m putting my full trust in you,” Trump wrote in the first email.

…..

“We recently met with the President in his Florida office and showed him four designs,” the email continued. “Originally we were planning on releasing just one design, but when President Trump saw the cards on his desk, he said, ‘These are BEAUTIFUL. We should let the American People decide – they ALWAYS know best!'”

The Cards Look Fascist And Violent

One of the designs stands out as it looks like Trump is bathing the American flag in blood:

Trump Is Leaning Heavier Into Fascism After 1/6

These cards are more than the standard political party fundraising gimmick. Trump cards aren’t red white and blue. They don’t have Trump’s face. They aren’t happy and uplifting.

The cards that Trump is selling look to be bathing American patriotic imagery in blood.

Mary Trump recently called her uncle and the Republican Party fascist, and these cards appear to be a move toward glorifying the fascist attempt to overthrow the government on January 6th, as Trump appears to be trying to create a group of literal card-carrying fascists.