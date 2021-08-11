Steve Bannon, Who Regularly Platforms Mike Lindell, Blasts the My Pillow Guy For Failing to Show Evidence of His Election Claims [VIDEO]

351 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Steve Bannon helped get Donald Trump voted into office. He was fired by Trump shortly after the former president entered the White House. Trump mocked him on the way out, saying that Bannon cried and pleaded to keep his job.

There don’t seem to be any hard feelings, though. On his War Room Pandemic Show, Bannon frequently has guests on who are too extreme for even Newsmax or OAN. And chief among them is Mike Lindell.

Lindell has been spouting election conspiracies on War Room Pandemic for months. But Bannon recently mocked My Pillow Guy’s Cyber Symposium for failing to provide any evidence of his claims.

“This is a very engaged audience and we understand people are engaged,” said Bannon. “People have said, ‘Hey, Mike’s been out there for a long time doing this and it’s time now to get to the details.”

The former Trump strategist continued, “I would have done it differently. Mike is his own guy. I understand. It’s his show. I would have come out and overwhelmed immediately with packet captures and data and show, hey, here’s what I got, pull the camera back and then frame it and then continue on.”

Lindell has failed to show any evidence of his claims, of course, because he doesn’t have any. It looks like Bannon won’t go as far as calling him out on that.