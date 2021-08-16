Trump Is Now Scamming People Into Buying “Freedom Passports” Which He Claims Are Greater Than Vaccine Passports

Not content with spreading COVID, Donald Trump is now selling freedom passports, which he claims are better than vaccine passports.

Meet The Freedom Passport

Trump’s freedom passport can be yours for $45:

Trump’s latest political fundraising pitch: selling $45 “freedom passport” t-shirts that he says are greater than vaccine passports. pic.twitter.com/G6MuEii4yV — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) August 16, 2021

Buy A Freedom Passport T-Shirt And Get COVID

Buy a freedom passport t-shirt from Donald Trump and be denied entry into anywhere that requires proof of vaccination. Instead of getting a free and safe vaccine that will save your life and the lives of others, buy a freedom passport t-shirt and get the gift that keeps on giving, COVID for you, your friends, and your family.

The failed former one-term president killed 600,000 Americans with his response to the pandemic and he is trying to profit off of the death and destruction that he is causing.