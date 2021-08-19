WATCH: Fox’s Carlson Likens Criticism of Unvaccinated People to Actual Lynchings

The personalities on the Fox News network know that many of their viewers are not vaccinated. And they’ve done everything they can to let the unvaccinated know that they have no problem with their stance.

Fox hosts have regularly blamed immigrants for the surge in the delta variant rather than the large unvaccinated groups in red states. And the networks anchors have also commonly referred to refusal to get vaccinated as a choice.

Tucker Carlson got even more extreme on Thursday night when he compared criticism of the unvaccinated to actual lynchings.

Anti-Vax host Will Cain asked, “And I just wonder like, what is it about our fellow Americans that have embraced this idea of ‘let me force my other ideas on you?'”

Carlson responded:

“Yeah, I mean, unfortunately, the entire country’s being manipulated by highly clever, ruthless people who are harnessing the worst qualities in human nature — you know, lynchings have happened throughout history, not just simply in this country, but in all countries because there’s something in people that wants to turn on the unpopular kid and beat him to death. That’s like who we are. That’s the ugliest part of who we are.”

It’s clearly an absurd remark and a fair bit of projection coming from Carlson. Rather than trying to keep their viewers safe, Fox continues to give anti-vaxxers cover.