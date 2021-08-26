Pentagon Confirms There’s Been an Explosion at Kabul Airport

The Pentagon has confirmed that there’s been an explosion at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the site of the ongoing evacuation efforts of American citizens and Afghan allies led by the United States military.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby tweeted.

Sources have said that the explosion was the result of a suicide bomber.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the matter.

A spokesperson for the government of the United Kingdom said the government was “working urgently to establish what has happened and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort.”

“Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident,” they said.

More as this story develops.