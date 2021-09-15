L.A. County Clerk Dismisses Poll Worker Who Showed Up Wearing Trump Merchandise

659 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk confirmed that a man who worked during the California recall effort who showed up to his post wearing Trump merchandise has been dismissed.

“The election worker was contacted and advised that the attire was inappropriate and unacceptable,” the county clerk’s office tweeted. “Based on his response and reports that other workers had previously counseled him on this, he was released and is no longer working at the vote center.”

This worker was contacted after this was reported and advised that the attire was not appropriate. He is no longer serving as an election worker. — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) September 14, 2021

The man, who has not been identified, had shown up for his poll-working duties wearing a “TRUMP 2020” baseball cap and a “WHERE’S HUNTER?” tee.

The man was accused of electioneering under California law, which states that electioneering constitutes “the visible display or audible dissemination of information that advocates for or against any candidate or measure on the ballot within 100 feet of a polling place, a vote center, an elections official’s office, or a satellite location.”

California law states that “electioneering and any electioneering must be conducted a minimum of 100 feet from the place where people are voting.”