Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) pleaded for Democratic Senators Manchin and Sinema to block the infrastructure bill.

Ted Cruz begs Manchin and Sinema to block infrastructure bill

Video:

Ted Cruz claims Biden vaccine mandate is a conspiracy to distract from Afghanistan, "The president is defying the law because he wanted the press to start defending him and stop talking about the disasters in Afghanistan." pic.twitter.com/olGDtBBiq9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 19, 2021

Cruz said on Fox News:

Look, you are right, this is the Bernie Sanders’ budget. Bernie Sanders is a wide-eyed admitted socialist. He means it. Trillions in spending and trillions in new taxes. It is the green new deal. Everyone who pays taxes in America will see their taxes go up under this massive proposal. Individual taxes are going up. Corporate taxes are going up. Small business taxes are going up. Capital gains taxes are going up.

The death tax is going up. Seniors are getting hammered, farmers, ranchers, small businesses, it is disastrous; whether it passes on not will depend on 50 Democrats in the senate, do they get Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to go along. I can tell you Chuck Schumer is putting a world of pressure and hurt on the two of them, I hope they stand their line stand their ground that they have demonstrated some real courage so far, standing up to the crazies in their party.

Manchin and Sinema Have Given No Indication That They Will Block The Bill

File Cruz’s comments away as wishful thinking by the Republicans. Manchin and Sinema have given zero indication that they will block in the infrastructure bill. They are both quibbling about the spending amount, but that is an expected part of the negotiations to get these bills over the finish line.

Republicans are desperate to block President Biden’s agenda, so they are trying to get a couple of Democrats to do their dirty work for them. It is not going to happen, which is why Cruz was lying about everyone’s taxes going up.

Republicans can’t stop the bill, so they are going to try to poison the well with voters by lying about it.