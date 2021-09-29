Former Bush Chief Strategist Matthew Dowd Is Running For Texas Lt. Gov. As A Democrat

George W. Bush’s former chief strategist Matthew Dowd is running against Dan “kill seniors with COVID for the economy” Patrick as a Democrat.

Dowd tweeted:

Sisters/brothers, I am running for Lt. Gov of Texas. We must remove the cruel and craven GOP incumbent. I can't do this alone. I need your help. We are up against large sums of money. I hope you will contribute. https://t.co/O0FiIe1HlQ pic.twitter.com/jfCj3fW8bN — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) September 29, 2021

Dowd is correct about Dan Patrick. Even in a Republican Party where cruelty is a defining feature, Patrick stands out from the rest of the GOP pack. Patrick has suggested that seniors were willing to die of COVID to help Trump’s economy.

Lt. Gov. Patrick has also blamed the spread of COVID on unvaccinated black people in Texas, and he even redefined the definition of what a baby is to defend Texas’s illegal anti-choice law.

Patrick is a toxic cancer not just to Texas but to the American people. Matthew Dowd is a Texan that would represent the real values of Texas, not some radical right-wing cultist who is spreading death and disease for partisan political gain.

Texas Republicans passed their latest voter suppression/election rigging bill because they are worried. The state is changing. The suburbs are getting more and more Democratic.

Democrats have yet to breakthrough statewide, but Matthew Dowd is one of those candidates who could help to end the one-party rule Republican stranglehold in Texas.