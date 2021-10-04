Johnson and Johnson to Seek Authorization for a Booster Shot This Week

Johnson & Johnson will seek authorization for a booster shot this week, according to The New York Times, which cited unidentified officials familiar with the company’s plans.

The news that the company will seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comes amid concerns about the efficacy of its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine.

The FDA has confirmed that its expert advisory committee is scheduled to discuss booster shots for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine during its meetings on October 14 and 15.

“The fact that the advisory committee meeting on Johnson & Johnson was scheduled even before the company filed an application to the Food and Drug Administration reflects a particular sense of urgency in the Biden administration to provide more protection to recipients of that vaccine,” The New York Times reported, noting that a recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine was only 71% effective at preventing hospitalizations.