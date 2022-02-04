Rand Paul Promises To Investigate Anthony Fauci If GOP Takes Back Congress

Senator Rand Paul pledged to investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, if the Republican Party takes back control of Congress following this year’s midterm elections.

“If we win in November, if I’m chairman of a committee, if I have subpoena power, we’ll go after every one of [Fauci’s] records,” Paul told conservative podcaster Lisa Boothe. “We’ll have an investigator go through this piece-by-piece because we don’t need this to happen again.”

Paul stressed that it is important for Republicans to take control of the Senate, which is currently split 50-50, particularly since Richard Burr (R-N.C.), the ranking member of the Senate Health Committee is retiring. Paul stands to to become the next head of the committee if Republicans see major gains after the midterms and has promised to issue Fauci a subpoena.

Earlier this week, Paul pushed more conspiracies, claiming that the Republican Party will investigate COVID-19’s origins should they regain control of Congress.

“When the GOP takes over Congress in 2022, I promise we will investigate the origins of pandemic and listen to the scientists who have been warning of the dangers of gain of function research,” he said.

Paul has continued to push conspiracies concerning COVID-19’s origins.

Paul has declared without evidence that the National Institutes of Health sent funding to a lab in Wuhan, China that supercharged a virus initially found in bats.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases,” said he doesn’t “understand” Paul or his willingness to peddle conspiracies.

“Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely, entirely and completely incorrect,” Fauci told him at the time. “The NIH has not ever, and does not now, fund ‘gain of function research’ in the Wuhan Institute.”