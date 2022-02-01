Rand Paul Pushes More Conspiracies, Claims GOP Will “Investigate the Origins of the Pandemic” If They Take Back Congress

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) pushed more conspiracies, claiming that the Republican Party will investigate COVID-19’s origins should they regain control of Congress.

“When the GOP takes over Congress in 2022, I promise we will investigate the origins of pandemic and listen to the scientists who have been warning of the dangers of gain of function research,” he said.

Paul has continued to push conspiracies concerning COVID-19’s origins.

Paul has declared without evidence that the National Institutes of Health sent funding to a lab in Wuhan, China that supercharged a virus initially found in bats.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases,” said he doesn’t “understand” Paul or his willingness to peddle conspiracies.

“Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely, entirely and completely incorrect,” Fauci told him at the time. “The NIH has not ever, and does not now, fund ‘gain of function research’ in the Wuhan Institute.”

Paul also once claimed that researchers won’t study ivermectin, a toxic anti-parasitic used to treat parasitic worms, lice, and skin problems in livestock because of their “hatred” for ex-President Donald Trump.

Ivermectin has not been shown to be effective in preventing or curing Covid-19 infections. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned advised individuals to stop taking it after receiving reports that people had been hospitalized for using the drug.

In an official advisory, the FDA said that given the number of deaths that have been attributed to Covid-19, “it’s perhaps not surprising that some consumers are looking at unconventional treatments, not approved or authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”

“Though this is understandable, please beware,” the agency added. “The FDA’s job is to carefully evaluate the scientific data on a drug to be sure that it is both safe and effective for a particular use, and then to decide whether or not to approve it. Using any treatment for COVID-19 that’s not approved or authorized by the FDA, unless part of a clinical trial, can cause serious harm.”