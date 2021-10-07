Glenn Kirschner Says The Only Thing Left For The DOJ To Do Is Indict Trump

Glenn Kirschner explained the specific statute that Trump violated as detailed in the Senate Judiciary Committee report that if indicted, would stop him from running for president again.

Video:

After the Senate Judiciary Committee provides evidence of Trump's coup crimes, Glenn Kirschner said, " All that is left is for the Department of Justice to step up and indict the crimes we all know Donald Trump committed." pic.twitter.com/IVUB3740pw — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 8, 2021

Kirschner said when asked by MSNBC’s Joy Reid what Trump could be charged with:

Great question. The way to hold him accountable is for the Department of Justice to indict him for the many crimes he inarguably committed. Let’s just take one from the Senate Judiciary Committee’s recently released report. I think you read the quote in your opening. He is quoted as saying about acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, quote, one thing we know is you, Rosen, aren’t going to do anything to overturn the election, closed quote, and then Donald Trump threatened to bring in this character Jeffrey Clark, who was willing to do Donald Trump’s corrupt and criminal bidding to try to overturn the election results.

Real quickly, joy, I don’t go anywhere without my big, ugly blue book of federal laws, the United States Code. That quote from Donald Trump precisely violates a federal statute 18 USC 610, coercion of political activities. It’s very short. It shall be unlawful for any person to intimidate, threaten, command, or coerce or attempt to intimidate, threaten, command, or coerce any employee of the federal government to engage in or not engage in political activity.

It’s a three-year federal felony and what was just published by the Senate Judiciary Committee shows inarguably Donald Trump committed that crime. All that is left is for the Department of Justice to step up and indict the crimes we all know Donald Trump committed.

The Senate Judiciary Committee report lays it out clearly. Donald Trump violated multiple laws, and if he is ever back in power again, he will be able to hit the ground running based on everything he learned about breaking the law as president over the previous four years.

The only way to definitely disqualify and get rid of Trump is for the DOJ to indict him.