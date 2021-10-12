McConnell Hates Being Called Moscow Mitch, So Nancy Pelosi Used It On The House Floor

Speaker Pelosi called Mitch McConnell “Moscow Mitch” and accused him of playing economic Russian Roulette.

Video:

Pelosi: Mr. McConnell was saying playing Russian Roulette with the economy. Russian Roulette from Moscow Mitch, interesting pic.twitter.com/vySq62gfLA — Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2021

Speaker Pelosi said, “The financial security of families must never be gambled with, as our Republican colleagues seem to be doing. Even though, as Mr. Hoyer mentioned that Mr. McConnell at one point was playing Russian Roulette with the economy. Russian Roulette from Moscow Mitch, interesting.”

Mitch McConnell hates being called Moscow Mitch.

McConnell earned his nickname by refusing to stand with Obama in condemning Russian election interference in 2016 and then lifting sanctions on Russians after Trump was in office while getting Russian investment in his home state of Kentucky, which the Russians later bailed on.

It wasn’t just a clever phrase from Speaker Pelosi. The Speaker’s comments were a message that Democrats aren’t going to play games with McConnell in December.

Democrats know exactly what they are dealing with on the other side of the aisle.

Mitch McConnell will be nearly 81 years old at the time of the 2022 election. His days in the Senate are winding down, and next year’s midterm might be his last best chance to be Majority Leader again.

America last McConnell is resorting to desperate tactics in his attempt to regain power. Moscow Mitch is an accurate description of a man who is damaging his country in a last gasp bid to return to the majority.