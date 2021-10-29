Republicans Never Learn: Ron DeSantis Files Doomed Lawsuit Against Joe Biden Over Vaccine Mandate

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), as part of his endless effort to like a 2024 challenger to Biden, has filed a lawsuit against the President’s vaccine mandate.

As reported by the Miami Herald:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody filed another lawsuit against the U.S. government Thursday, challenging the rule requiring companies that are federal contractors to show proof of vaccination of their employees and calling it a “heavy-handed mandate never authorized by Congress.”

…..

The complaint notes that several state agencies hold contracts with the federal government. The Florida Department of Education provides vending and other food-related services in federal buildings in Florida, and Florida’s public universities also have many contracts with NASA, especially for research. “These contracts are worth tens of millions of dollars, if not more,” the complaint said. “Because Florida’s employees are generally not required to be vaccinated, the challenged actions threaten Florida with the loss of millions of dollars in future contracting opportunities and put undue pressure on Florida to create new policies and change existing ones, each of which threatens Florida with imminent irreparable harm.

DeSantis Is Going To Get Crushed In Court

DeSantis and the state of Florida are making two arguments against Biden’s vaccine mandate that fly in the face of the Constitution.

Gov. DeSantis is arguing against the authority of the President to oversee the Executive Branch of the federal government, and at the same time, is also claiming that state law supersedes federal law.

Florida and Ron DeSantis don’t have a legal or constitutional leg to stand on. Courts have rejected their argument for decades and centuries.

Ron DeSantis will end up getting crushed in court, just like his political role model, Donald Trump.