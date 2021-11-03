President Biden Just Busted Fox News And Called Their Report Garbage

While taking questions from reporters, President Biden called out Peter Doocy and Fox News for pushing “garbage.”

President Biden Calls Out Fox News For Pushing Garbage

Video:

President Biden just called Fox News "garbage" in response to a Peter Doocy question about his administration giving immigrants who were separated at the border $450,000. pic.twitter.com/LjTmwRZYtV — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 3, 2021

Before he called on Doocy, the President said, “ This ought to be good. “

Doocy asked, “About the way forward, Mr. President, as you were leaving for your overseas trip there were reports that were surfacing that our administration is planning to pay illegal immigrants who were separated from their families at the border up to $450,000 each, possibly $1 million per family. Do you think that that might incentivize more people to come over illegally?”

Biden responded, “If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah. But it’s not true.”

Peter Doocy followed up, “So this is a garbage report?”

The President said, “Yeah. $450,000 per person is that what you are saying? That’s not going to happen.”

The President Isn’t Going To Humor Fox News’s Garbage

Fox has been pushing an endless drumbeat of anti-immigrant “garbage reports” since Biden took office. Rarely does an hour go by on any day of the week without Fox News fearmongering about immigrants and immigration.

Fox has been breathlessly covering an imaginary “border crisis” for months.

President Biden took Peter Doocy’s question, but he and his administration aren’t going to put up with Fox News’s garbage.