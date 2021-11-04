Rand Paul Gets Owned By Dr. Fauci After He Tried To Blame Him For The Pandemic

ADVERTISING

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tried to blame Dr. Fauci for the pandemic, and Fauci responded by pointing out that virtually everything Paul said was wrong.

Video:

Sen. Rand Paul went back on his campaign to blame Dr. Fauci for the pandemic. Fauci closed his response by saying, "As usual, he is egregiously incorrect in what he says." pic.twitter.com/39by8F4d3k — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 4, 2021

Paul spent minutes repeating his COVID origins conspiracy theory and blaming Dr. Fauci for the pandemic.

Finally, when Fauci was allowed to reply, he said:

There are so many things that are egregious misrepresentations here, Madam Chair, that I don’t think I would be able to refute all of them, but just a couple of them for the listeners to hear for.

You have said that I am unwilling to take any responsibility for the current pandemic. I have no responsibility for the current pandemic.

Number two. You said the overwhelming evidence indicates that it’s a lab leak. I believe that most card-carrying virologists and molecular virologists would disagree with you. That is is much more likely, even though we leave open all possibilities that this was a natural occurrence.

Third, you made a statement just a moment ago that’s completely incorrect, where you said we continue to support research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

When confronted with facts, Sen. Paul became disruptive and started interrupting, and eventually, Fauci concluded, “Well, I don’t have any more to say except to say that as usual, and I have a great deal of respect for this body, the Senate, and it makes me very uncomfortable to have to say something, but he is egregiously incorrect in what he says.”

Paul Is Trying To Blame Fauci For The Pandemic To Get Trump Off Of The Hook

Rand Paul wants to blame Dr. Fauci for the pandemic so that Trump won’t be blamed by voters in 2024. Paul’s attack on Fauci is a clean-up operation for Trump.

Dr. Fauci refuses to allow Paul to distort science and smear his good name.

Paul has attacked Fauci multiple times in hearings, and each time, Dr. Fauci defends science and corrects the falsehoods from the Kentucky senator.

Dr. Fauci is a true and honorable public servant.