Biden Uses Infrastructure Win To Take Back Patriotism From GOP

President Biden went beyond celebrating his big win on infrastructure and sent a powerful message that his bills are patriotic.

President Biden with a powerful argument that the Build Back Better and infrastructure bills are patriotism, " That's what these plans do. They bet on average Americans they believe in America and they believe in the limitless capacity of the American people." pic.twitter.com/D9Ro4pPLtj — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 6, 2021

The President on Saturday:

It’s never been a good bet to bet against the American people. What it means is bet on the American people, give them a shot. Give them a shot. That’s what these plans do. They bet on average Americans. They believe in America, and they believe in the limitless capacity of the American people.

If you look at the history and the journey of this nation, what becomes crystal clear, not a joke, given half a chance, the American people have never, ever, ever, ever, ever let their country down. We’re about giving them a full chance this time, and when we do, there will be no stopping us.

Biden’s message is simple. Republicans are betting against America by opposing infrastructure and Build Back Better. The patriotic thing to do is to root for America to be successful, not to vote against tax cuts, the creation of jobs, and helping children.

Joe Biden isn’t dry humping flags like Donald Trump did. Biden is showing his love for the nation and faith in its people with his policies. Biden is giving the American people back their government. He believes that the people are the engine that powers American greatness, and the President is redefining and taking back patriotism from the Republican Party.