Former Federal Prosecutor Says Trump’s Luck May Have Run Out

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that the courts appear to be catching on to Trump and not allowing him to delay.

The Courts Aren’t Allowing Trump To Delay

Video of Glenn Kirschner on MSNBC’s The Cross Connection:

.@glennkirschner2 "It seems maybe the courts have wised up and are done letting nefarious litigants like Donald Trump weaponize the court delay to run out the clock." pic.twitter.com/oD0LAqehLA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 13, 2021

Kirschner said on MSNBC:

First of all, the judge decided the issue at light speed within weeks. Now, what has the appellate court done? They’ve set this on an extremely fast track, oral arguments on the appeal November 30th, two weeks down the road. This harkens back to the Nixon days. In 1974 when the subpoena was issued for Nixon’s tapes, that was in April of ’74. That was litigated in the trial court, litigated the appellate court, and litigated by the Supreme Court, and four-month later, in July of ’74, the Supreme Court said, Mr. President, give over the tapes.

There can be timely litigation through the courts if the courts are determined to engage in timely litigation. It seems like both in the way both Judge Chutkan resolved it and the expedited track the appellate court placed this litigation, it seems maybe the courts have wised up and are done letting nefarious litigants like Donald Trump weaponize the court delay to run out the clock. Because Donald Trump rarely, if ever, has a meritorious lawsuit to bring. He is always trying to weaponize the delay. It looks like his luck might have run out.

Trump Has Been Abusing The Court System With Delay Tactics For Decades

In his pre-presidential decades, Trump was infamous for dragging out civil lawsuits to drain the resources of those who sued him.

He continued that practice as president when he tied the congressional investigations up in court, and he is trying to do the same thing in his post-presidential life.

Trump didn’t win when he got a stay from the appellate court because what he really wanted was a stay and a date for arguments that was months down the road. Instead, he got a two-week stay. The appellate court rule on his appeal in December.

The Supreme Court will be his final option.

The 1/6 Committee is likely to get the documents, but it is clear that the courts are done playing with Trump, and the 1/6 Committee will get his documents.