Trump Personally Exposed More Than 500 People To COVID

Donald Trump personally exposed hundreds of people to COVID as he refused to take precautions after he tested positive.

Trump Personally Exposed Hundreds Of People To COVID

The Washington Post did an extensive timeline of Trump’s movements after he tested positive and reported:

In fact, Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed about a week later. From the day he tested positive until his hospitalization, Trump came in contact with more than 500 people, either those in proximity to him or at crowded events, not including rallygoers, according to a Washington Post analysis of the president’s interactions during that period.

Trump Shows Why He Can Never Return To Power In A Single Week

Trump’s behavior was selfish, reckless, and could have, or maybe did, kill people. The idea that a president could test positive for a deadly contagious virus and lie to the American people is disqualifying in itself, but this president showed a disregard for human life that is criminal by lying to those that he personally exposed to COVID.

The failed former president is worried about this issue because Chris Christie wrote that Trump called him to ask if Christie was going to tell people that Trump gave him COVID.

Trump’s willful neglect of the pandemic led to hundreds of thousands of deaths, but it wasn’t only bad policy.

Donald Trump’s sociopathic behavior showed a disregard for his own life and those closest to him.

He can never be allowed to hold a position of power again.