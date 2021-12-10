Posted on by Jason Easley

Jenna Ellis Memos Are Evidence Of Trump Treason Plot

The memos from Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis lay out a plot to steal the election, and the timing suggests a treasonous plot.

Politico reported on the memos:

In the Jan. 5 memo, Ellis argued that key provisions of the Electoral Count Act — limiting Pence’s authority to affirm or reject certain electors — were likely unconstitutional. She concluded that Pence while presiding over lawmakers’ counting of electors, should simply halt the process when their alphabetical proceeding reached Arizona.

Then, she said, he should declare that the state failed to meet the legal standard for certifying its own electors and “require the final ascertainment of electors to be completed before continuing.”

The Timing Of The Memos Suggests A Treasonous Plot

Ellis wasn’t floating these ideas about how to stop the certification of the election in November or December. She sent her second memo on January 5th, which was one day before the Capitol attack.

A picture of a treasonous plot is beginning to emerge. One of the key questions that the 1/6 Committee is investigating is did Trump and his allies embrace violence as a last resort after all of their other efforts failed?

Ellis claims that she never advocated for overturning the elections, but the existence of the memos contradicts her claim. She may not have called for the election to be overturned. She devised a legal facade to assist in a treasonous coup.

Instead of talking about criminal charges, it is time for the American people to consider the possibility of treason.