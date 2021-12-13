Kentucky Didn’t Vote For Joe Biden, But He Is 100% There For Them After Deadly Tornados

President Biden made it clear that he is worried about the people of Kentucky who were hit with devastating and deadly tornados, and he is there for them.

Video:

Biden expresses real compassion and concern for the Kentucky tornado victims, and pledges, "So we just want them to know we're going to stay as long as it takes to help them." pic.twitter.com/69f291H3YB — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 13, 2021

President Biden said:

Well, look at all this. This is just — the city of Mayfield. Residential, commercial, exempt government and historical agriculture, et cetera. Just — I mean, they’re gone. Some are already down there. It’s devastating, and I worry, quite frankly, about — how can I say it? The mental health of these people. You come home, and you see that, if you made it, and if you lost someone in the meantime, you know, thank God it doesn’t seem like the numbers as quite as high as we anticipated, but they’re high. You come home and you’ve lost your husband, wife, mother, father, children, something along the line, and what do you do?

Where do you go? It’s not like if you’re making $16,000 a year, you get in a plane and head to your relative in Washington. I’m being literal. That’s what worries me most. The uncertainty and it really is something that I’ve observed in every major disaster I watched and been on the ground to see. It just is — you can see it in people’s faces. So we just want them to know we’re going to stay as long as it takes to help them.

Biden Doesn’t Base Disaster Aid On If A State Voted For Him

Unlike Trump, who put on a big show anytime a red state was impacted by a disaster but treated places like Puerto Rico with absolute contempt, Biden is showing up and supporting people in need whether their state voted for him or not.

President Biden means it when he says that he is a president for every American whether they voted for him or not.

Biden is restoring the oath of the president to protect every American, and whether a person is in a red state or a blue state, Joe Biden and his administration will be there to help.