Jamie Raskin Shuts Down Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Calls Democrats Communists

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) showed Marjorie Taylor Greene that she and her buddy Trump are the real commies after she called Democrats communists on the House floor.

Video:

Greene: *calls Democrats communists*

Raskin: We are not communists as the gentle lady from Georgia suggested, that’s just the friends of the former President who you lionize like the dictator of North Korea and Vladimir Putin..so those are your friends, don’t put them on our side pic.twitter.com/GUftYEkV3b — Acyn (@Acyn) December 14, 2021

After Greene called Democrats communists, Rep. Raskin rose and responded, “We are for equality under the law. We are not communists as the gentlelady from Georgia suggested, that’s just the friends of the former President who you lionize like the dictator of North Korea and Vladimir Putin, who said that the greatest tragedy of the 20th Century was the collapse of the Soviet Union, so those are your friends, don’t put them on our side.”

If a political party is the company that they keep, it is obvious who the real authoritarians are. The Republicans are the party that pals around with Putin and claims that Russia is not our enemy. These same people suddenly decided that the dictatorship in North Korea was nice after the regime heaped praise on Donald Trump.

Marjorie Taylor Greene dribbled out her inflammatory gibberish, but Rep. Jamie Raskin was there to shoot her down.

Republicans are trying to silence the threat to democracy by discrediting those who stand up for freedom and attempt to investigate their authoritarian plots and coups.

The patriots are being called communists as the authoritarians wrap themselves in red, white, and blue.