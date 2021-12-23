Trump Knifes His Own Voters By Blaming The Unvaccinated Not Biden For COVID Deaths

Trump realizes that he can’t win in 2024 if all of his voters are dead, so he blames the unvaccinated while touting vaccines.

Mediaite reported on Trump’s interview with Candace Owens of The Daily Wire, where he falsely took credit for the development of all the vaccines, and Owens said, “yet more people have died under COVID this year.” She then pivoted to hit the current administration, saying, “By the way, under Joe Biden, then under you and more people took the vaccine this year. So people are questioning how ….”

Trump cut her off, “Oh no, the vaccine work, but some people aren’t the ones. The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Trump Changed His Position Because Dead People Can’t Vote

The reason why Donald Trump is now Mr. Vaccine is not complicated. COVID is wiping out his voters. If Trump allowed the current trajectory to continue, he probably would have zero chance of winning in 2024 because the data shows that almost all of the current COVID deaths are among the unvaccinated, and they heavily skew towards having voted for Trump in 2020.

If Trump wants to have any chance of winning back the White House, he needs his supporters alive and voting.

Trump didn’t develop the vaccines. The drug companies were working on the vaccines months before his Operation Warp Speed was announced, so he should not be able to get away with the lie because he is selfishly trying to keep his base from dying.

Trump gave his voters the idea that the vaccine was bad, and now he is trying to stop the avalanche of death that he started.

There is a widespread belief that the anti-vaxxer belief is now so embedded in the Republican Party that Trump will make no difference, but we all can agree that having him tout vaccines is much better than his suggestion that people inject bleach.