Dem. Representative Bobby Rush is the Latest Breakthrough COVID-19 Case in Congress

Representative Bobby Rush is the latest breakthrough case of COVID-19 in Congress.

“Today, after being notified of a recent exposure, I tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Fortunately, I am fully vaccinated and recently received my booster shot. I am feeling fine and currently have no symptoms,” Rush wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Clyburn’s announcement came shortly after he spent time with President Joe Biden, who delivered the December commencement address at South Carolina State University, Clyburn’s alma mater.

The White House announced that Biden had tested negative for COVID-19 after taking a PCR test after an aide, with whom he’d been in close contact, tested positive for the virus.