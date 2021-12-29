Joe Rogan Admits He Can’t Hold a Sold Out Show in Canada Because He’s Not Vaccinated

Podcast host Joe Rogan was forced to cancel a sold out Vancouver show, admitting that he likely would be denied entry into Canada because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19 restrictions in British Columbia require proof of vaccination to gain entry into indoor businesses and event spaces.

“I should probably say this because I haven’t yet. My 4/20 show that’s sold out in Vancouver — I don’t think that’s happening,” Rogan said. “I don’t think I can even get into the country.”

He doubled down, however, on his refusal to get vaccinated and continued to assert that natural immunity from a prior COVID-19 infection is reason enough not to get the shot.

“I’m not vaccinated. I’m not gonna get vaccinated. I have antibodies, it doesn’t make any sense,” he added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long debunked claims natural immunity is more beneficial than the vaccine, noting that vaccines provide better protection than natural immunity alone. The agency has also pointed out that vaccines also protects individuals from getting reinfected with COVID-19.

Rogan announced in September that he’d tested positive for COVID-19 and treated himself with Ivermectin, the antiparasitic the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said is not a recommended COVID-19 health treatment.