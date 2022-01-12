The End Is Near For Matt Gaetz As He Is Being Federally Investigated For 3 Crimes

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is under federal criminal investigation for sex trafficking, violating the Mann Act, and obstruction of justice.

NBC News reported:

The ex-girlfriend, whose name is being withheld by NBC News to respect her privacy, has been in talks for months with prosecutors about an immunity deal. Under a possible deal, she would avoid prosecution for obstruction of justice in return for testifying in the investigation into whether Gaetz in 2017 had sex with a 17-year-old female for money and whether months later he and others violated a federal law prohibiting people for paying for prostitutes overseas.

Legal sources familiar with the case say Gaetz is being investigated for three distinct crimes: sex trafficking the 17-year-old; violating the Mann Act, which prohibits taking women across state lines for prostitution; and obstructing justice.

Matt Gaetz’s Inner Circle Has Turned On Him

Gaetz’s sex crimes partner Joel Greenberg has been cooperating with prosecutors. The cooperation of Rep. Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend represents another eyewitness who can provide evidence against the Florida congressman.

Prosecutors have taken their time in building their case against Gaetz because he has potentially so many crimes that they had to sort through them to build the case that is most likely to result in a conviction.

Rep. Gaetz has bought himself a very expensive criminal defense team. It appears that the congressman is expecting to be charged, and with the people closest to him cooperating with the investigation, the odds of a conviction continue to grow.