Vice President Calls Out Republicans For Election Interference In MLK Day Address

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans are not only trying to take away the right to vote, they are also interfering in elections.

On MLK Day, Kamala Harris Says Republicans Are Trying To Interfere In Elections

Video of VP Harris:

Vice President Harris said that Republicans are trying to interfere in elections to make sure that they get the results that they want. pic.twitter.com/8UnWCp4SvA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 17, 2022

Vice President Harris said, “In Georgia, and across our nation, anti-voter laws are being passed that could make it more difficult for as many as 55 million Americans to vote. That is one out of every six people in our country, and the proponents of these laws are not only putting in place obstacles to the ballot box. They are also working to interfere with our elections to get the outcomes that they want and discredit those they do not. That is not how democracy works.”

Republicans Are Out To Steal Future Elections

Trump made it clear in his recent remarks to Pennsylvania Republicans. The Republican Party wants to take over the supervision of elections to make sure that they always win. Putin does this in Russia, and other authoritarian regimes do the same around the world, with the goal being to ensure that the only results that count are the ones that favor the regime.

Vice President Harris was correct. Republicans are engaged in a plot against democracy, and it is up to the people to save their democracy.