Republicans Plan To Use Puppet Sinema Against Mark Kelly In Arizona

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has become the GOP’s favorite new weapon, and they plan to use her against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in 2022.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) told CNN’s Manu Raju:

GOP planning to use Sinema against Mark Kelly. Cornyn to us: "I think there's going to be a big contrast in Arizona where one senator said not withstanding her support for the legislation she believes it's important … to have bipartisanship and one senator that doesn't." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 19, 2022

Sen. Sinema has gone way past obstructing the legislative priorities of Democrats for no other reason than her political ambitions and self-interest.

Sinema could cost Democrats a Senate seat if used against a member of her party during the midterm election. Sinema used Democrats to get elected. Now that she is in power, she is ignoring her constituents in Arizona and trying to build a brand that will keep her in office without Democratic votes.

The best thing that could happen for Democrats right now is to gain a Senate seat in 2022, think Pennsylvania, to neutralize Joe Manchin, and then they need to throw their support behind Rep. Reuben Gallego so that he can seriously primary challenge Sinema.

Sen. Sinema thinks she is building a career with her choices, but each wrong decision represents another step toward Democrats running her out of the US Senate.